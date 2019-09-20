Chilling video shows driver lose control before deadly crash near Six Flags

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned what caused a deadly crash on Interstate 20 near Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County.
A driver sent video showing a driver inside a white car lose control, sideswipe another car, spin across all lanes and crash into a wall Friday. Katie Grigorov, the witness who gave us the video, said her car was also hit in the crash.
Deadly crash on I-20 at Six Flags caused by debris that hit a car, police say. Live at 4 with the witness who captured the accident with dash cam video. She saw the piece of debris fly through the air. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JeZCYcrm6C— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 20, 2019
Cobb County police confirmed debris hit the white car and caused the accident that left at least one person dead. The crash shut down part of I-20 for hours.
The witness describes the terrifying moment she knew something terrible was about to happen, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
