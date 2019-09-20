  • Chilling video shows driver lose control before deadly crash near Six Flags

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned what caused a deadly crash on Interstate 20 near Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County.

    A driver sent video showing a driver inside a white car lose control, sideswipe another car, spin across all lanes and crash into a wall Friday. Katie Grigorov, the witness who gave us the video, said her car was also hit in the crash.

    Cobb County police confirmed debris hit the white car and caused the accident that left at least one person dead. The crash shut down part of I-20 for hours. 

    The witness describes the terrifying moment she knew something terrible was about to happen, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories