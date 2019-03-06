COBB COUNTY, Ga. - For yet another day, one of the main routes to I-75 from Acworth is flooded.
Dozens of families in the area are now forced to find other ways around Tanyard Creek Road after the creek overflowed last week because of high water levels at Lake Allatoona.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is in Bartow County, where neighbors are worried about the integrity of the road.
On Tuesday, a road crew told Jose that the creek was rising about a foot every five hours.
Parking lots and parks around Lake Allatoona are also flooded.
We're working to find out what officials plan to do about road flooding, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Popular Atlanta BBQ restaurant destroyed by fire; Owner vows to rebuild
- Authorities: Girl kept in cage, starved before she was buried in backyard
- EXCLUSIVE POLL: Opinion shifting for MARTA expansion into Gwinnett County
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}