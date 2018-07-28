Fire erupts at metro Atlanta O'Charley's restaurant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews worked to put out a fire at a local O'Charley's restaurant Saturday afternoon.
The restaurant is located on Chastain Road in Kennesaw.
Viewers sent photos and videos of the fire to Channel 2 Action News.
Cobb County officials said the sign above the main entrance caught fire. It's been put out.
We're working to learn about the damage sustained by the fire, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}