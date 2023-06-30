Fight involving gun in Cumberland Mall food court sends shoppers scrambling

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are currently investigating a fight inside Cumberland Mall where a gun was involved.

Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they responded to a fight in the food court of Cumberland Mall in which someone dropped a gun.

They say it does not appear that any shots were fired or that anyone was injured.

Officers say they found the suspects in the parking lot and also found a second gun.

It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

