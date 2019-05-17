0 Father says carnival worker accused of killing his daughter 'shouldn't be alive'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a teen who authorities believe was shot to death by an accused serial killer and carnival worker is talking about his daughter's death for the first time.

Wayne Alsup worked with accused killer James Michael Wright, 23, in Cobb County and has known him for over four years. Wright is accused of killing Alsup's 17-year-old daughter, Joycelyn, in March.

Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to Alsup, who said that now, the only justice that he is seeking is death.

In his first interview, Alsup said he met Wright at the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta when he worked operating carnival games. Wright gave the children pony rides.

"I (took) my daughters out there with me," Alsup said. "They have a good time. That's what the kids are supposed to do."

Wright later confessed that he shot three women, including Joycelyn, while he traveled around the southeast as a carnival worker. Joycelyn was the youngest of the three victims.

Alsup said that Wright never showed any violent behavior.

"You would have never thought that this guy was a killer," Alsup said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Alsup choked back tears when he talked about his daughter.

"She was a loving, caring daughter," Alsup said. "She loved everybody."

Joycelyn's mother reported her missing on March 8. Virginia deputies believe Wright killed her the next day.

The sheriff in Washington County, Virginia, said Wright claimed he "accidentally" killed all three victims.

Alsup said he plans to bring his daughter's body back to Cobb County.

He said he thinks the only punishment that would fit Wright's crime is death. Alsup said Joycelyn had the mental capacity of a child and he thinks Wright took advantage of that.

"He needs to be taken off this world, really. My daughter ain't living. He shouldn't be living," Alsup said. "I hope he dies."

Jose talked to Chuck Boring, with the Cobb County Special Victim's Unit, who has prosecuted serial killers in the past.

"Most of these offenders are opportunists. They are looking for someone who is vulnerable, down on their luck," Boring said. "They can identify who's going to be a victim and who's not by even passing by and saying 'hi' to them."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.