Family thanks Cobb County fire crew for saving life of man suffering cardiac arrest

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County fire crew was recently awarded for saving the life of a man who was suffering cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, Cobb fire officials responded to a home where a an named Robert Shedd was suffering cardiac arrest.

CPR instructions were given by 911 to Mr. Shedds significant other, Kathy Fahmy.

Fire station 28 arrived at the home, finding the patient in cardiac arrest with a Cobb County Police Officer who was doing compressions.

Recently, EMS awards were presented at Station 28 to the crews for their outstanding lifesaving emergency medical care.

Shedd along with family and friends visited the station to thank those who saved his life.

Once Shedd was stabilized, he was taken to a local hospital.

James O’Shields, Gary Dick, Samuel Otteson, Andrew McDaniel, Clark Kelly, Todd Sanders, Kathy Fahmy, Dana Bell, Chris Quigg, and Gerardo Ramirez were all thanked in their contributions to saving a life.

