Family organizes fundraiser for man whose house near Roswell burned down

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fundraiser has been started to help a Cobb County man who lost his home in a fire.

On Saturday, a home near Roswell was a total loss after catching fire and burning down.

The homeowner, Bobby Bell, escaped without injury along with his two dogs.

According to the fundraiser, the only belongings he was able to save were his phone, iPad, and wallet.

According to the Cobb County Fire Department investigators, they believe the fire at the home on Loch Highland Pass NE started in the chimney.

As of Monday afternoon, more than $5,000 of the $20,000 goal had been raised.

