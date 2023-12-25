Family organizes fundraiser for man whose house near Roswell burned down

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fundraiser has been started to help a Cobb County man who lost his home in a fire.
On Saturday, a home near Roswell was a total loss after catching fire and burning down.
The homeowner, Bobby Bell, escaped without injury along with his two dogs.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the fundraiser, the only belongings he was able to save were his phone, iPad, and wallet.
According to the Cobb County Fire Department investigators, they believe the fire at the home on Loch Highland Pass NE started in the chimney.
As of Monday afternoon, more than $5,000 of the $20,000 goal had been raised.
If you’d like to contribute, click here.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Christmas 2023: What restaurants are open on Christmas?
- Georgia police department gives gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations
- First-ever southern white rhino born at Zoo Atlanta on Christmas Eve
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group