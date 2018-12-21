Ex-daycare worker accused of body slamming 1-year-old could soon be free

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An ex-daycare worker accused of body slamming a toddler has been in jail since her arrest earlier this month, but she could be out soon.
A judge granted Jonee Hamilton, 20, bond on charges that include aggravated assault with intent to commit murder.
"There was a little laceration on the inside of her mouth and there was blood on her shirt," Smyrna police Detective Meredith Holt said.
The detective said the assault happened at the Oxford Babies in Smyrna in November.
Holt said Hamilton grew impatient when the 16-month-old girl would not lay down for a nap and repeatedly pushed her head into a mat.
"You can see her pick her head up off the mat and body slam her back down on the mat," Holt said.
Police said this was not the first time Hamilton has been accused of harming a child.
