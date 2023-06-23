Crash sends station wagon into Cobb County business, destroying racks of wine and champagne

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a car has crashed into a building along Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

Video from DOT cameras in the area show a substantial response to the incident by emergency personnel.

Images from the scene show a hole in the Suburban Package Store.

The owner told Channel 2 Action News the driver was not seriously hurt and no one in the store was injured.

Video shows a truck and the station wagon collide, sending the car into the store.

The crash destroyed racks of bottles of wine and champagne.

