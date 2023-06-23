Cobb County

Crash sends station wagon into Cobb County business, destroying racks of wine and champagne

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Emergency crews respond to car into building in Cobb County Video from DOT cameras in the area show a substantial response to the incident by emergency personnel.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a car has crashed into a building along Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show a hole in the Suburban Package Store.

The owner told Channel 2 Action News the driver was not seriously hurt and no one in the store was injured.

Video shows a truck and the station wagon collide, sending the car into the store.

The crash destroyed racks of bottles of wine and champagne.

