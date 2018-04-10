Drunk driver crashes, takes down power lines, Cobb County police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police say a drunk driver took out a utility pole, knocked down lines and a fence in a crash on Roosevelt Circle in Marietta.
Firefighters said the woman ignored them when they warned her about the lines surrounding her SUV as she tried getting out.
Officers took the woman into custody.
We're working to find out the charges for the alleged drunk driver, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
