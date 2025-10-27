Driver clocked going 100 mph in 45 mph zone on busy Cobb road

AUSTELL, Ga. — Police in Austell arrested a driver they said was going more than double the speed limit.

Austell police said they caught a driver going 100 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. It happened Saturday on Austell Road near the Bishops Run subdivision around 11:30 a.m.

“Reckless driving endangers our community,” the Austell Police Department stated. “This driver chose to put his life and the lives of our citizens and visitors to our city in danger. We will not tolerate this type of reckless driving in our city!”

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and charged.

