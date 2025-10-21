Driver arrested hours after crashing into, killing someone on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Terrell Mill Road in Cobb County, and the suspect was apprehended within hours, according to police.

The victim, identified as Roubins Francois, succumbed to his injuries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Police quickly tracked down and arrested the suspect, Kuntae Green, who is facing charges including felony hit and run.

“The driver of this incident ultimately struck the victim and then fled the scene,” said Officer Aaron Wilson, Cobb County Police Department PIO.

Officer Wilson noted that Francois was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident, which is a common factor in many pedestrian crashes.

“More and more people seem to be getting struck by vehicles,” he said.

In response to the increase in pedestrian accidents, police have installed more traffic signs in both English and Spanish on Austell Road to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

“One of the things we’ve done, especially in the South Cobb area of Austell Road, is put up more signs in both English and Spanish,” Officer Wilson said.

Last month, an 80-year-old woman was killed while crossing Cobb Parkway, and earlier this year, a man was fatally struck on a sidewalk.

Police are urging both drivers and pedestrians to exercise greater caution to prevent further tragedies on the roads.

“Just trying to get that message more out there to people so they are aware of the dangers associated with trying to cross the street,” Officer Wilson said.

