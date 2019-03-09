0 Day care worker accused of forcing kids to unclog toilet with bare hands

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned state investigators are preparing to interview a Cobb County day care worker accused of forcing children to unclog a toilet with their bare hands.

The alleged incident happened earlier this week at Childtime of Kennesaw on Cobb Parkway.

Channel 2 Action News started looking into the story after one of our viewers sent us an email complaining about a male teacher, writing in part:

"He was tired of the boys getting urine on the seat and clogging the toilet so he made all of the boys (ages 4+) go in the restroom and unclog the toilet with their bare hands.

"The appropriate administration was notified immediately and the teacher was not even reprimanded."

Parents told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden despite the allegations, the accused teacher is still an employee.

“As a parent, I would be completely outraged," said concerned Cobb County parent Michelle Davis after learning about the troubling allegations against the teacher. “That’s just disgusting for a child to have to do that.”

On Friday, Seiden reached out to the state agency conducting the investigation. A spokesman confirmed that they're investigating allegations of inappropriate discipline.

Seiden also reviewed state records, which show as of January, the day care is in good standing.

Seiden tried to get a comment from the day care, but a woman who identified herself as the assistant director declined to comment, telling Seiden that she needed to speak with their corporate attorney before addressing the allegations.

A parent told Seiden that she believes nearly a half dozen boys, between the ages of 4 and 9, were involved in the incident.

The day care sent a statement late Friday night:

We take our responsibility as a caregiver very seriously. We have comprehensive policies and procedures to ensure we meet or exceed state guidelines of care. Our teachers are trained in positive behavior guidance and redirection for children. We will conduct a thorough review, as we would with any concern brought to our attention. This account of what occurred isn’t in keeping with our current understanding of the situation. We’ll take any appropriate action once we’ve concluded the review, based upon the findings.

