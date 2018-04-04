‘Dangerous predator' convicted of assaulting 19 women mistakenly released from prison

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a former nurse who was convicted of assaulting and videotaping 19 women while they were sedated.
Paul Serdula was sentenced to a life sentence but the Georgia Court of Appeals recently vacated his convictions after he successfully argued that the judge in his case had a close relationship with the district attorney.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose learned that Serdula was supposed to be transferred to the Cobb County Jail but the Georgia Department of Corrections admitted it had mistakenly released him on March 30.
Authorities said Serdula is a "dangerous predator."
