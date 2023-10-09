Crowds form at lottery retailers as $1.55B Powerball drawing nears

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The lottery frenzy could be seen all over Cobb County Monday afternoon after gas station customers packed out stores hoping to buy the winning ticket.

The Powerball Jackpot soared to $1.55 billion after a losing streak continued over the weekend.

Monday night comes with a lot of anticipation as Georgians hold onto hope, knowing it will all boil down to one person with one ticket.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Probably build some homeless hotels just to help give back. Help people. Single mom families,” James Dunlap told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell about what he’d do with the jackpot.

“First thing I would do is give money to my children and the rest of my family and try to help some people,” Marie Cox said.

“I’m going to leave town and go far far away. Haha,” Valerie Daniels said.

Winning is what every customer thought about as they walked through the doors of Heby’s Shell gas station in Mableton, an infamous store that consistently carried the reputation of selling winning tickets.

“It is a winning ticket store,” Cox said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The spirit of winning can be seen on a wall inside the store.

Joe Jones traveled to several different gas stations, to rack up on as many tickets as he could.

“Five tickets, For the big one. For the big one!” Jones said.

You can watch the live Powerball drawing Monday night exclusively on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett man disappeared after he left for a date in Buckhead. Police now believe he was killed

©2023 Cox Media Group