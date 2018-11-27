Crews on scene of condo fire in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters were working to put out a blaze at a Cobb County condo building Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is at the scene near Cumberland, where at least one unit was heavily damaged.
It's unclear if anyone was home at the time. Several other units appear to be damaged too.
We're working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
