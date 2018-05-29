Crash involving multiple cars blocking all lanes of I-75 SB

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving several cars and at least one tractor trailer is blocking all lanes of Interstate 75 SB at South Marietta Parkway.
Cobb County DOT said a tractor trailer is jackknifed.
I-75 SB at South Marietta Pkwy: Crash involving multiple vehicles, including jackknifed tractor trailor - ALL SB Lanes blocked #Avoid #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/BU4xPllOhN— Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) May 29, 2018
There is no word on injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
