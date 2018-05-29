  • Crash involving multiple cars blocking all lanes of I-75 SB

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving several cars and at least one tractor trailer is blocking all lanes of Interstate 75 SB at South Marietta Parkway.

    Cobb County DOT said a tractor trailer is jackknifed.

    There is no word on injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

