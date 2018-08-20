Crash brings down power poles at busy Cobb County intersection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews say a Cobb County intersection could be closed for hours after an early morning crash.
Smyrna police were called to the scene where a light pole was taken down around 1:30 a.m. at South Cobb Drive and Pat Mell Road.
We're at the scene as crews work on the repairs to the light poles, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum tracked the delays in the area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Authorities are urging drivers to stay away from the scene until at least 8 a.m.
.@SmyrnaNews - Car into a power pole around 1:30 a.m. S. Cobb Dr. still blocked at Pat Mell Rd. Crews having to set a new pole. AVOID until at least 8 a.m. PD on the scene. #ATLtraffic— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) August 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}