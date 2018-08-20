  • Crash brings down power poles at busy Cobb County intersection

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews say a Cobb County intersection could be closed for hours after an early morning crash.

    Smyrna police were called to the scene where a light pole was taken down around 1:30 a.m. at South Cobb Drive and Pat Mell Road.

    We're at the scene as crews work on the repairs to the light poles, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum tracked the delays in the area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Authorities are urging drivers to stay away from the scene until at least 8 a.m.

