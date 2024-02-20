Couple accused of stealing urn, dumping child’s ashes have been indicted by grand jury

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two former hospital employees accused of stealing an urn while they were at work have now been indicted by a Cobb County grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Anilus and Rosnie Frederic on charges of malicious removal of a dead body from a grave, removal of a dead body from a grave and abandonment of a dead body.

The pair were arrested last year after they were accused of stealing an urn that looked like a teddy bear and threw the ashes out that were inside of it.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to the parents of the child whose ashes were thrown out following the couple’s arrest last year.

Keiran Massey said about six months into his wife’s pregnancy, their world came crashing down.

“We had a stillbirth. When she got cremated, we talked to the people at the burial place, and they put her inside a bear,” Massey said.

The Massey’s took the bear to Kennestone Hospital for emotional support. Kieran’s wife was there for treatment. The bear was gone when she got out of the shower.

Hospital staff found the bear inside of a trash can the same day, but the urn was gone.

“I was upset, shocked, everything. We cried all night that night honestly, just thinking about everything,” Massey said.

Police think someone stole the bear while Massey’s sheets were being changed. According to the arrest warrant, the Frederics were working in the laundry room at the hospital the same day.

The Frederics were arrested and charged shortly after, and both bonded out.

Police were able to find the urn and return it to the Masseys, but the ashes are gone.

“Just knowing that we lost her and losing the ashes all in one is very painful. Why? Why would y’all do that?” Massey said.

