Convicted sex offender accused of living near Cobb elementary school, daycare

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted sex offender was living near an elementary school and daycare in Cobb County, according to investigators.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Parents first alerted school police.

Cobb County deputies say cameras throughout the county show the man was in and out of the same home in Cobb County for about one month. Investigators say the home is also listed as his place of employment.

Steven Walden was convicted of child molestation in 2005, but investigators say he failed to register as a sex offender in Cobb County.

Neighbors who live nearby say they are shocked.

“I don’t want all these younger kids that are in the neighborhood that are out playing, and they might be lured inside the house,” one neighbor said.

Another neighbor said the area has many children who play freely outside.

“We have a lot of children who play freely in this area. It’s a little bit concerning,” the neighbor said.

Investigators say Walden is registered in another county, but an anonymous tip led them to investigate why Walden was seen living at a home in Cobb County within 1,000 feet of an elementary school and daycare.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Being that close to a daycare is really bad,” another neighbor said.

Investigators say surveillance and computer databases helped them track Walden’s activity.

“Based on our computer databases and cameras throughout the county, it indicates that he was potentially at that residence for approximately one month,” said Ryan Mehling. “A pattern of life showed him within the Cobb area.”

Walden is now charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Cobb County and failing to register his business.

“He was charged for failing to register his place of employment, which is actually located at the house,” Mehling said.

One neighbor said she saw deputies outside the home during the investigation.

“They were only here about maybe 30 or 45 minutes. It’s really heartbreaking,” she said.

Another neighbor said while he believes in redemption, the law still must be followed.

“I believe in redemption, but at the same time the law is the law,” he said.

Investigators say Walden owned the home years ago but later gave ownership to his wife. Deputies believe he may have done that to avoid getting caught.

Deputies say they have been monitoring the home but have not seen Walden there since his arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group