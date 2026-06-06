Community art event adds color to growing soccer corridor ahead of World Cup

In the heart of Cobb County is a fast-growing soccer corridor where June 4, a huge soccer ball was painted at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.

For this first public art installation in Marietta, an appropriately giant-sized soccer ball was painted by people representing sports, business and community.

“The arches are the logo for the Marietta CID,” said Caroline Whaley, the executive director of the Greater Marietta Community Improvement District, explaining what she’s painting on a a soccer ball installation at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.

“We’re all about just bringing Franklin Gateway together. So i guess they noticed that and they just invited us,” Abby Saho of YELLS, Inc. — or Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading and Service — said.

There was no need to know how to paint. The only requirement is a passion for the purpose of this piece of art, building community through sports.

“It’s an analogy of what the World Cup is, bringing people from all over the world together to compete and enjoy the fellowship,” Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said.

The brightly colored soccer ball will stay in between fields, just up the street from the Atlanta United practice field and a short distance from what will soon be a world class training facility for a National Women’s Soccer League team.

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