Cobb school district announces plan to monitor snow, winter storm forecast

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Metro Atlanta school district said Sunday it is keeping an eye on the forecast, which calls for potential snow or a wintry mix Tuesday.
Cobb County School District posted a message on social media alerting parents and students that the district was monitoring winter weather that could arrive Tuesday.
“Knowing that none of us know when or even if it will snow, you can know that we will tell you what we do know as early as possible. You can expect an update from us by Monday at 5:00 p.m.,” the district said, in a message posted on Facebook and Twitter.
Clayton County Public Schools sent out a news release Sunday nightsaying its leaders also are watching for potential “wintry weather that has been forecast for Clayton County and metro Atlanta.”
The Clayton district intends to release information by 3 p.m. Monday about the status of Tuesday’s school schedule and events. The district said any decision regarding school closures is “made in the best interest of safety for our students and their families.”
