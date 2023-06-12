Cobb man threatening girlfriend with gun shot to death by police

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police shot and killed a man who allegedly beat a woman in Cobb County on Saturday.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Cobb County, where police said domestic calls have proven to be one of the most dangerous calls police respond to.

Police rushed to a home along Michael Drive on Saturday after a man with a gun was accused of beating his girlfriend.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Murdock Jackson’s girlfriend told her neighbor to call 911.

When officers arrived, Jackson had a gun. Two officers opened fire on him, killing him.

A neighbor told Newell she saw police at the same home a week ago.

“I was just here in the living room with my grandchildren, and I heard shots and immediately I heard sirens,” Jacqueline McSwain said. “I felt really bad that it happened in this neighborhood and I felt for the people”

Stuart Vanhoozer with the Cobb County police department said there has been a spike in domestic violence cases in Cobb County.

“It was a dangerous call to go to,” Vanhoozer said. “It was a scary call to go to. They did their job. Unfortunately, it did not end the way the officers, the family and probably even the victim would have liked”

The officers and the victim were not injured in the shooting.

