Cobb man groomed teen he met on Snapchat for nearly a year, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Kennesaw man is accused of using social media to lure and groom a 15-year-old victim over 11 months.

Mitchell Laminack allegedly communicated with the teen through Snapchat and text messages at a home in Cobb County.

Laminack is charged with child molestation and other crimes related to the enticement of a minor. Investigators say he used gifts and other incentives to groom her for nearly a year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Susan Norris, the founder and executive director of Rescuing Hope, works to provide awareness about sex trafficking through education programs in schools.

“Well sadly I’m not surprised by it because we see that happen on a regular basis,” Norris told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Norris visits students and teachers to discuss the risks children face while using social media platforms. She said parental supervision is a primary factor in preventing children from being targeted by predators.

“Make sure whatever devices and platforms your kids are on, that you’re on them as well and make your presence known,” Norris said. “That’s a harder victim to lure, to groom, to recruit versus one where the parents are checked out because they are too busy scrolling on their own devices.”

Norris also recommended that parents conduct thorough, random searches of their children’s mobile devices. She warned that some applications are designed to appear as standard utilities while hiding prohibited content.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Do random searches, tap on every app because there could be a cover app hiding inappropriate photos or videos that they’ve been recruited or groomed to do,” Norris said.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently warning families about these digital risks through its “Know 2 Protect” campaign. The federal agency uses its website to provide resources on how to report crimes and protect children from predators who monitor social media activities.

According to the Department of Homeland Security website, predators often monitor the photos children post online to establish a connection

. “They will look at the pictures they are posting. They will either befriend this child or become a part of their friends list,” the website states.

Law enforcement officials suggest that parents set all games, apps and mobile devices to private to limit exposure. Location data services can also be disabled on social media and other nonessential applications to further protect a child’s privacy.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group