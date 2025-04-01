Cobb investigators still working to learn who abandoned extremely emaciated puppy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say they are closer to identifying a suspect in an animal cruelty case. Channel 2 Action News got the chance to see the puppy that’s on a path to recovery on Tuesday.

Windsor, who was only 13 pounds when he arrived at the Cobb County Animal Services is now almost 30 pounds. By the looks of it, you’d never know what Windsor has experienced.

Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond says Windsor was near death in February.

“In the middle of the night car pulls up, (and) drops off the dog onto a porch in a cage,” Hammond explained.

Investigators say a man seen on security camera video dumped the puppy in front of someone’s house on Forest Lane and ran off.

Windsor was in the cage overnight in cold temperatures, with no food, water or blankets.

A good Samaritan found him the following morning and called the police.

“We have two very promising leads at this point,” Hammond said. “The reward is up to $10,000 with a $5,000 donation from another group so we want to get this person.”

As police get closer to cracking the case, Windsor is inching closer to a full recovery.

“Once we see that Windsor can maintain a good weight or normal weight, we’ll put him on a maintenance diet and then we will work to get him back out,” Hammond said.

If you have information about what happened call the Cobb County Police Department or Crimestoppers.

