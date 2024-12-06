Acworth woman to serve 10 years in prison after cutting off part of roommate’s finger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth woman will serve 10 years in prison after deputies said she stabbed her roommate in November 2023.

Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office sentenced 48-year-old Antawana Nitara Brantley to 20 years, with the first 10 years to serve in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brantley was sentenced on Oct. 3 after a jury found her guilty of family violence aggravated assault.

Brantley was charged with family violence aggravated assault on Nov. 20, 2023, after the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office responded to a person stabbed call at an apartment complex off Bells Ferry Road in Canton.

Police learned during the investigation that an argument between three people who lived at the apartment led to a physical altercation with Brantley attacking the victim, Marshai Smith with a knife.

Brantley also stabbed Smith’s boyfriend after he tried to protect her from Brantley, law enforcement officials said.

During the course of the sentence hearing, Brantley’s criminal history showed she was a recidivist offender with at least three prior felony convictions, including a previous stabbing that occurred in Michigan.

As a recidivist, Brantley must serve all 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole. She is also forbidden to have any contact with the victims, Assisting Superior Court Judge Jennifer Davis ruled.

“This defendant has a history of violent crimes and has proven to be a danger to society,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “This sentencing keeps her off our streets, for the protection of all citizens.”

