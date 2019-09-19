Cobb County teacher celebrates 50 years in the classroom

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Congratulations are in order for one Cobb County teacher. This week, Annette Hansard is celebrating 50 years in the classroom.
Hansard graduated from college on a Thursday in 1969, got married that Saturday and started teaching at Osborne Jr. High in Cobb County the following Monday. A few years later the district moved the ninth graders to Osborne High School, where she has been ever since.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen talked to Hansard, who said she is not even close to being ready to retire.
We're hearing from this remarkable teacher about her decades-long commitment to her students, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
