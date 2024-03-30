Cobb County Superior Court warning residents about company ‘preying on veterans’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Superior Court Clerk sent out an alert on Thursday warning residents that a company was preying on military veterans in a new alleged fee scam.

According to a post on the Cobb County Government’s social media, the clerk’s office said a company called DD214 DIRECT was “preying on veterans,” and charging fees to file veterans’ paperwork.

“To deter this scam, the Clerk’s office will not accept any filings from DD214 DIRECT,” the office said online.

Describing the issue, the clerk’s office said the Cobb County Clerk of Superior Court is obligated to process DD214 forms free of charge, and that records are supposed to be promptly recorded and returned within 15 minutes.

Connie Taylor, the Clerk of the Superior Court of Cobb County, was informed that DD214 DIRECT, operating out of Phoenix, Ariz., has been preying on veterans and charging fees between $79 and $138 to file the paperwork, providing either an emailed or hard copy of the forms.

As a result, the clerk’s office said they won’t accept the company’s filings, noting that the court is required to process the forms for free due to state law.

The warning from the court clerk’s office comes just weeks after Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff pushed for a federal investigation into companies that are reportedly taking advantage of veterans by charging big fees in return for helping them file to receive their benefits, which Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray reported in early March.

Ossoff held an event where he told Channel 2 Action News that there has been a dramatic rise in so-called claims sharks, beginning in 2022 when U.S. Congress increased eligibility for certain Veterans Affairs benefits.

“These are called claim sharks. And they exploit veterans by charging exorbitant fees to file claims with the VA,” Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said. ““It’s predatory. It’s wrong. And it needs to be stopped.”

Ossoff told Gray at the event that the people charging to file VA claims call themselves benefits coaches or medical consultants. As reported by Channel 2 Action News, by law, only claims agents accredited by the VA listed on their website can file claims on behalf of veterans and they can’t charge for those initial claims.

Now, the senator is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate these companies. The federal agency is able to levy penalties and refer cases to the U.S. Department of Justice for prosecution.

In Cobb, the Superior Court Clerk reminded veterans that filing is essential to maintaining benefits.

“It’s crucial to submit your military discharge records to the Clerk’s Office in your county of residence to ensure permanent access for you and your family. Additionally, note that these records are exempt from the Open Records Act for 50 years from the filing date,” officials said. “Direct questions to the Clerk of Superior Court’s office at 770-528-1360.”

