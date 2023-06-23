Cobb County police turn to community for help in deadly double shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities said on June 21, around 1:29 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at an address in Mableton.

Police did not specify where officers were dispatched to.

When officers arrived, they located 41-year-old Jeremiah Davis of Austell, 34-year-old Jocques Williams of Powder Springs and 35-year-old Marquel Gammage of Austell. Only Davis and Gammage had been shot.

Authorities said Davis was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gammages was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

The investigation remains ongoing.

