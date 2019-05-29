Police investigating possible drowning on Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police tell Channel 2 Action News a person may have drowned on the Chattahoochee River.
Search crews were looking on the river near Akers Ridge Drive. So far, no victim has been recovered.
It's unclear if there was an accident or when the person may have gone underwater.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather details.
We've got a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
