Cobb County police announce Lower Roswell Road closure to last 8 hours

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle hit a utility pole on Lower Roswell Road, causing a road closure in Cobb County.

Police said the closure will last at least eight hours as crews repair downed power lines.

In the meantime, the Cobb County Police Department says Lower Roswell Road between Pinehurst Lane and Cross Gate Drive will be shut down.

Officers said to seek out alternate routes as repairs are underway.

No one was injured in the collision, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Busy road collapses in Clayton County

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group