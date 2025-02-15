Cobb County man charged with sexual exploitation of a child in North Carolina

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department say they arrested a 19-year-old Acworth man on charges associated with him communicating with a minor.

Police say Brandon Boyer met a 13-year-old over Snapchat, leading to inappropriate conduct. The victim resides in North Carolina, according to police.

In May 2024, Boyer traveled to the child’s home. He is currently under investigation in North Carolina for charges stemming from his visit for alleged misconduct.

Acworth Police were made aware and conducted an investigation showing the misconduct occurred in their jurisdiction.

A warrant was secured and Flock cameras allowed law enforcement officials to find and arrest Boyer. He was taken to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for bond purposes.

Boyer is charged with obscene telephone communications with a minor, furnishing obscene materials with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

