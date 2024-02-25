Cobb County firefighters save kitten stuck in engine compartment of car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A kitten was able to keep all its nine lives after being rescued from an engine compartment in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services were notified about a trapped kitten.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue the kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews were able to successfully save the kitten, named Mr. Kitty. The department said Mr. Kitty was grateful for the help.

“Great job Engine 5,” the department wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Uber driver, 17-year-old passenger hurt after driving into shooting on DeKalb road, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group