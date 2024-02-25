Cobb County firefighters save kitten stuck in engine compartment of car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A kitten was able to keep all its nine lives after being rescued from an engine compartment in Cobb County.
Last week, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services were notified about a trapped kitten.
Firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue the kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a car.
Crews were able to successfully save the kitten, named Mr. Kitty. The department said Mr. Kitty was grateful for the help.
“Great job Engine 5,” the department wrote.
