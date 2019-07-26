Cobb County drivers: Traffic relief could be on the way soon

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers in Cobb County could soon feel some relief from traffic conditions they say make them nervous.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing the final $5 million of a $44 million project to construct a ramp connecting Akers Mill Road to the Interstate 75 reversible express lanes.
We’re driving on Interstate 75 and will show you how a new exit ramp could speed up the commute and make things safer for you, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Traffic in the Cumberland area are estimated at about 100,000 trips a day.
