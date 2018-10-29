Cobb County deputy hit by car, 2 suspects on the run

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after being hit by a car overnight.
According to Marietta police, the deputy spotted two people he thought were breaking into a car early Monday morning.
for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
One suspect ran away, while the other got into a car and hit the deputy, police said.
Both suspects are still on the run, according to police.
