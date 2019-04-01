COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Nickajack Elementary School community is mourning the loss of one of its educators.
Jennifer Paller, a second-grade teacher at the school, died unexpectedly over the weekend, Principal Laura Meyer said in a message sent home to parents.
That message was also posted on the Nickajack Elementary School PTA’s Facebook page.
Meyer said the school’s counselor is on hand to “support any student who may need our support.” She also said she and the counselor will meet directly with students when the system returns from spring break on Monday, April 8. No other details about Paller’s passing has been released.
According to her LinkedIn page, Paller had taught in Cobb County schools since January 1999.
She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1998 and obtained a master’s in education from Georgia State University in 2001.
TRENDING STORIES:
“We will be watching closely the emotions of all the students and will notify any parent directly should we notice any sort of emotional impact,” Meyer said. “The Nickajack community has always been known for being supportive of one another so I appreciate your continued support and empathy during this difficult time.”
The Atlanta Journal Constitution has reached out to the Cobb County School District for comment.
This article was written by Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}