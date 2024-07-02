Cobb Co. landscaper says he’s out of business after thieves steal all of his equipment

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County landscaper says he is out of work because someone stole his equipment.

He thought there was a break in the case when he stumbled upon some of his stolen equipment on Facebook marketplace.

He went as far as setting up a meeting with the man listing the stolen equipment and lined up an undercover police officer to accompany him.

But that meeting never happened.

It’s peak season for landscaping business owner Michael McBrayer.

“I have nothing right now. Zero income,” McBrayer told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

For the first time in 22 years, he is forced to cancel appointments.

“As far as my customers, I’m losing $1,000 to $1,200 weekly,” McBrayer said.

It’s all because of what McBrayer says someone stole from his driveway in Cobb County.

“My mower and trailer and my push mower were stolen from right here off my truck in the middle of the night,” he said.

He says he filed a police report the next day when he discovered it was all stolen.

McBrayer hopped on Facebook marketplace in search of new equipment, only to find his.

“This is the actual picture of my lawnmower that he advertised on Facebook,” McBrayer said.

Then he noticed alarming reviews about the man on his marketplace page.

“This is the conversation we had with him on Facebook. Setting up a meeting time,” McBrayer said.

He said he and an undercover police officer waited for the man to show up, but that never happened.

“Please help me out. Tell me where it is. Help me get it and go back in business,” McBrayer said.

The investigation is still very fresh.

No one has been charged yet.

That’s why Channel 2 Action News isn’t naming the man McBrayer believes committed these crimes.

