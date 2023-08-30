Cobb, Cherokee organizations gearing up to help hurricane victims, clear debris

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Relief efforts are underway for families dealing with damage from Hurricane Idalia in their neighborhoods.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Kennesaw as Cobb and Cherokee organizations are preparing to go to the hardest-hit areas.

As Hurricane Idalia leaves behind destruction, the Sirens Project in Woodstock and Serve Comm in Kennesaw are both prepared to respond to the greatest need.

“This is our shower trailer. We had this built,” Serve Comm Founder Michael O’Brien said. “They can get in that shower and for those moments they are having a hot shower and forgetting about everything.”

O’Brien’s organization Serve Comm offers two shower units, washers, dryers, and food, all on wheels.

“We are proud of this unit. It has eight washers and eight dryers. Again, all we need is water we have all the power we need,” O’Brien said.

Warren Causey of the Sirens Project has an entire team of volunteers ready to tackle what they can.

“We use this to do the things that people can’t do with their own muscles. This is really the backbone behind all the debris management,” Causey said.

“(We have) tools to work on things in the field in case something goes wrong. We are going to re-stock our fuel today,” Causey said.

Most of Causey’s volunteers are from a church in Woodstock. They’ll all drive to Lake Park, Georgia Thursday morning, and from there they’ll likely head to Florida.

