Cobb cat rescue operation is shut down after whistleblower complaint

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A well-known cat rescue organization has found itself without a license.
The problems began with a whistleblower's complaint about cat hoarding.
"When I first saw the animals, I came in and I was completely horrified that this tiny space had about 100 cats in it," the whistleblower told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
The state did not charge the operators with hoarding.
Instead, officials found another issue and banned the rescue group from operating for two years.
The problems they say must be fixed, TONIGHT AT 11 on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
