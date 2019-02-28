  • City of Marietta considering ordinance to ban e-cigarettes in public parks

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    MARIETTA, Ga. - The new ordinance would update the city's ban on combustible smoking products like cigarettes, pipes and cigars in parks. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was in Marietta, where council members are also working to figure out if they can also ban smoking vaping products and chewing tobacco on public sidewalks. 

    Gehlbach talked to health officials about whether or not secondhand vapor from e-cigarettes is dangerous enough to warrant a ban. 

    The City Council would vote on the new ordinance in March. 

