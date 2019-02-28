City of Marietta considering ordinance to ban e-cigarettes in public parks

MARIETTA, Ga. - The new ordinance would update the city's ban on combustible smoking products like cigarettes, pipes and cigars in parks.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was in Marietta, where council members are also working to figure out if they can also ban smoking vaping products and chewing tobacco on public sidewalks.
Gehlbach talked to health officials about whether or not secondhand vapor from e-cigarettes is dangerous enough to warrant a ban.
The City Council would vote on the new ordinance in March.
What health officials had to say about banning e-cigarettes in public parks and how residents feel about the proposed ordinance, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Burned body found near dumpster at DeKalb County park
- High school band director arrested on charges he had sex with student
- Feds make biggest drug bust in 12 months at Atlanta airport
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}