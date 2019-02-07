Chilling details of alleged Cobb County school attack plot revealed in court

A Georgia Tech student accused of threatening to blow up his former middle school remains in jail with no bond on Thursday.
Andrew Brady, 18, attended Floyd Middle School in Mableton.
During a court hearing Wednesday, police read portions of alarming emails. In them, investigators said Brady threatened to blow up the school, shoot any survivors and even named specific administrators as targets.
Part of the emails allegedly included: "Don't ignore this as a joke or many people will die."
We'll show you the full details of the alleged plot, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}