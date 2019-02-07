  • Chilling details of alleged Cobb County school attack plot revealed in court

    By: Chris Jose

    A Georgia Tech student accused of threatening to blow up his former middle school remains in jail with no bond on Thursday.

    Andrew Brady, 18, attended Floyd Middle School in Mableton.

    During a court hearing Wednesday, police read portions of alarming emails. In them, investigators said Brady threatened to blow up the school, shoot any survivors and even named specific administrators as targets.

    Part of the emails allegedly included: "Don't ignore this as a joke or many people will die."

