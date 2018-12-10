Chase on busy interstate ends with fiery crash, police officer hurt

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the suspects who led them on a chase along Interstate 75 that left an officer hurt.
The chase ended with a crash and the suspects’ van catching fire.
An officer involved in a crash with the suspects was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.
The front of his patrol car was damaged.
Channel 2 Action News was there as crews towed it away from the scene.
