Chase on busy interstate ends with fiery crash, police officer hurt

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the suspects who led them on a chase along Interstate 75 that left an officer hurt.

    The chase ended with a crash and the suspects’ van catching fire.

    An officer involved in a crash with the suspects was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

    The front of his patrol car was damaged.

    Channel 2 Action News was there as crews towed it away from the scene.
     

