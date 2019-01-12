BREAKING: SWAT team at gas station where police say gunman is inside

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb Police said there is a gunman inside a Texaco on Riverside Drive.
SWAT teams have been activated and are surrounding the gas station, which is located of I-20 near Six Flags in Austell.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the scene, where police are asking onlookers to back up.
Huge police presence near an Austell Texaco off I-20. Armored vehicles here. We’ve reached out to police for details. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UKZjImspgj— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 12, 2019
Police direct onlookers to move from embankment not far from the Texaco where police say a gunman is holed up, as SWAT truck drives by. pic.twitter.com/KtknVVwnYp— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 12, 2019
We're working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
