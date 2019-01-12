  • BREAKING: SWAT team at gas station where police say gunman is inside

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb Police said there is a gunman inside a Texaco on Riverside Drive.

    SWAT teams have been activated and are surrounding the gas station, which is located of I-20 near Six Flags in Austell.

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the scene, where police are asking onlookers to back up. 

    We're working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

