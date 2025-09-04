Body cam video shows police interacting with CDC shooter from previous suicidal call

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time, we’re seeing body cam video of the man accused of shooting up the CDC a year before the shooting happened.

Investigators say Patrick White fired hundreds of rounds at the CDC and killed a DeKalb County police officer before taking his own life.

The video is from one of three calls to Patrick White’s home. In this case, his father was worried that his son was suicidal, and Patrick White told police it was all because of the COVID vaccine.

The video from Sept. 4, 2024, showed father Ken White worried his son had broken into his gun safe, taken a firearm, and threatened to kill himself.

“We care about you. We want to help you. What can we do? Do you need somebody to talk to?” an officer said, speaking to Patrick White.

“I think so,” Patrick White responded.

RELATED STORIES:

Patrick White told the officer he was in pain from an earlier surgery, but he blamed his pain and his depression on the COVID-19 vaccine.

He repeated false conspiracy theories that the vaccine killed people as the officer tried to be understanding.

“People die from it. People die without it, you know?” the officer TOLD Patrick White.

“No, they don’t die without it. It was always the shots that made people sick,” Patrick White told the officer.

His father, Ken White, told police that his son essentially broke into his gun safe and threatened to kill himself, and then said he intended to get rid of his firearms.

“He found the key to the lockbox. He got the key to the guns. So, I’m moving all my guns to my son in South Carolina. We’re getting rid of them. It’s my hobby, but I’m not taking any chances or risks,” Ken White said.

Investigators believe White did gain access to the firearms in August and used them to shoot hundreds of rounds at the CDC, an organization he blamed for the vaccine.

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose died in the exchange of gunfire.

That night in 2024, Patrick White’s family had him involuntarily committed, and he left their home in an ambulance.

At a Senate hearing on Thursday, HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy offered his condolences to Officer Rose’s family.

Both of Georgia’s U.S. senators called on Kennedy to resign or for President Donald Trump to fire him.

©2025 Cox Media Group