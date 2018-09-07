Body cam video shows officers reviving overdosing prisoner with NARCAN

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police body cam video shows the moments two different police departments were able to work together to save a prisoner who was overdosing on drugs.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenick was in Roswell, where police said they were taking a prisoner to jail on Monday night when he started having breathing problems and lost consciousness. They called Alpharetta police for backup.
Both department's officer carry NARCAN, which reverses opioid overdoses, but an officer with Alpharetta realized the man was overdosing. Body cam video shows how the two departments were able to team up to save the prisoner's life.
