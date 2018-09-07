  • Body cam video shows officers reviving overdosing prisoner with NARCAN

    By: Mike Petchenik

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police body cam video shows the moments two different police departments were able to work together to save a prisoner who was overdosing on drugs. 

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenick was in Roswell, where police said they were taking a prisoner to jail on Monday night when he started having breathing problems and lost consciousness. They called Alpharetta police for backup.

    Both department's officer carry NARCAN, which reverses opioid overdoses, but an officer with Alpharetta realized the man was overdosing. Body cam video shows how the two departments were able to team up to save the prisoner's life.

    We'll show you the dramatic video, and reveal how many lives officers are saving by carrying NARCAN, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

