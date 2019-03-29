Atlanta United to expand operations in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. - Atlanta United will soon expand its presence in Cobb County.
The Marietta City Council on Thursday approved a contract to sell 17 acres at 849 Franklin Gateway to Atlanta United for $9.6 million. The team will use the land to expand its training operations, and the new building will sit next to an existing 30,000-square-foot facility and near six full-sized practice fields.
Thursday’s vote also extended Atlanta United’s current lease of 33 acres owned by Marietta for its existing training facility for another five years.
Councilman Joseph Goldstein voted against the proposal, as he said he had some concerns about extending the lease under the terms outlined in the contract. Councilman Reggie Copeland was not present.
Daniel Cummings, Marietta’s economic development manager, told Council members that it was “exciting” to see this transaction take place. Marietta has for several years pushed revitalizing Franklin Gateway and pitched it as the city’s future. Some apartment buildings there had fallen into disrepair, attracting crime.
Marietta used bonds to buy and tear down the Preston Chase apartments that once stood on the land. Since the city launched those redevelopment efforts, Cummings said vacancy rates of buildings have dropped to about 5 percent and leasing prices have increased.
“I think this is a fantastic day and one that we have been working diligently towards,” Cummings said.
