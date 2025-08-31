Art in the Park happening this weekend in Marietta Square

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Square is hosting artists and art lovers this weekend.

The annual Art in the Park kicked off on Saturday.

Visitors can browse the fine arts of more than 200 vendors.

There’s also live music and children’s activities.

Organizers say the event attracts about 55,000 people every year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We love coming out here, every chance we get to come out, see this kind of diversity, diversity of art people are creating, it’s just really cool,” attendee Shawn Coyne told Channel 2.

The event continues on Sunday and Monday.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Marietta Business Association.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group