Arrest warrant issued for neighbor accused of killing KSU student

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have issued an arrest warrant for the man accused of killing a Kennesaw State University student. But the accused killer was not yet in custody Thursday afternoon, according to Cobb jail records.
Kashman Rael Thomas has been charged with murder, and two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault, his arrest warrant states.
[READ: 'We just want closure,' says family of teen killed in apartment shooting near KSU]
Oluwafemi Oyerinde, 18, was shot and killed outside his Stadium Village apartment shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Oyerinde, known as Femi to those closest to him, graduated in May from Archer High School in Lawrenceville. He planned to study mechanical engineering and later join the military, his family said.
Two other teens were also shot, according to police. They are not Kennesaw State students.
Later Sunday afternoon, investigators searched Thomas’ apartment, where they found 159 grams of suspected marijuana in his room, a second arrest warrant states. He was also charged with possessing more than an ounce of marijuana.
This article was written by Alexis Stevens with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}