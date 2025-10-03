Army vet urges military members to plan ahead as government shutdown continues

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta military personnel deployed in the Middle East say they are more concerned about the government shutdown than missile attacks and missions.

That’s because they aren’t getting paid.

“It’s inexcusable,” said Sgt. Gary Herber. “It’s absolutely inexcusable.”

Herber is a Purple Heart recipient and retired U.S. Army sergeant. He is also a peer support specialist who is concerned that lawmakers will fail to agree on a budget to fund federal agencies.

That means service members’ Oct. 15 paycheck could be late.

“It’s impossible to be completely laser-focused on the mission when things at home could fall apart,” said Herber.

Daniel Diaz works for USAA, a military financial services company. He said to plan ahead.

“Take this time now to look at your spending, see what you need, maybe don’t need, for the next month. We know this could go on for a while,” Diaz said.

He recommends calling your bank.

Some, like USAA, are offering to loan troops the same amount they would get paid on Oct. 15, up to $6,000, with zero interest.

“We want to take care of military families, spouses, people who are deployed,” Diaz said.

The last shutdown lasted 35 days.

Congress had to pass a law to fund the military and Coast Guard without a budget then. There is a bill in front of the House that would do that again.

Herber said pass it.

“There is no question about this,” Herber said. “Our men and women have to be laser-focused on the mission. That comes with physical readiness. It comes with training. It comes with good chain-of-command, but it also comes with financial stability.”laser-focused

