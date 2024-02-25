Annual Polar Plunge brings out metro Atlanta law enforcement to support Special Olympics

Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Polar Plunge is an annual fun way to raise money for Special Olympics Georgia.

Law enforcement from across the metro area took a plunge at Acworth Beach Saturday morning.

They joined local Special Olympians for the fundraiser supporting Special Olympics Georgia.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne was there, as he is each year and he confirmed the water was frigid.

“It’s a great feeling, this is really what community is about,” Winne said.

Police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Juvenile Justice, and other volunteers participated.

Law enforcement officials told Channel 2 Action News the event is a great way to support the Special Olympics.

“This is something that is near and dear to our hearts,” Chris Prather with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

